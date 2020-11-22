Shia LaBeouf pleads not guilty to assault and petty theft

Shia is accused of arguing with a man in Los Angeles, and later stealing the cap from his own head.

Shia LaBeouf has pleaded not guilty to assault and petty theft following an alleged altercation in Los Angeles in June.

The Transformers star is accused of having an argument with a man earlier this summer, during which he allegedly removed the man’s cap and left the scene with it, prompting him to file a police report. After officers investigated, they decided to charge the star, determining that he was the aggressor.

Now LaBeouf has pleaded not guilty to the case, and a representative from the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office tells ET that “the defense attorney appeared without Mr. LaBeouf” to plead not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

The case will be heard on January 20.

The 34-year-old actor has a checkered history with the law, including an arrest in New York City in 2014 for disorderly conduct that led him to seek treatment for alcoholism, and an arrest in Georgia in 2017 for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

He seemed to have got his life back on track after the arrest in Georgia, having embraced sobriety and won awards and accolades for his screenplay for Honey Boy, a film based on his experiences as a child actor.