Shih Tzu gains hundreds of Instagram fans because of Girl Gaga similarity

Pup-arazzi! Cute Shih Tzu with a tough edge wins hundreds of Instagram fans many thanks to his remarkable similarity to Girl Gaga

  • Shih Tzu Bontenmaru, 5, is called after a Japanese samurai and also stay in Tokyo
  • The pooch has greater than 22,000 Instagram fans and also looks like Girl Gaga
  • He has the exact same candid edge and also candid bob as the popstar notoriously showed off early in her occupation

A charming Shih Tzu has actually won hundreds of Instagram fans many thanks to his similarity to stand out megastar Girl Gaga.

Bontenmaru, 5, that is called after a Japanese samurai, and also stays in Tokyo, has actually ended up being a net celebrity acquiring greater than 22,000 Instagram fans.

His proprietor Tomoyo Matsuura believes his popularity results from the similarity to the Impassivity hitmaker’s trademark ‘do of a candid edge and also brief blonde bob.

Bontenmaru, five, who is named after a Japanese samurai, and lives in Tokyo, has become an internet star racking up more than 22,000 Instagram followers

Puparazzi! The pooch sits on a countertop at his Tokyo apartment showing off his blunt fringe and chopped 'do

Photos show the white and grey pooch sporting the same full fringe and bobbed hair while lounging about the apartment

She discussed: ‘Bontenmaru mosts likely to the barber store (pet dog groomers) when every 2 months, and also every 3 weeks I reduced his hair it by hand.’

Images reveal the white and also grey pooch showing off the exact same complete edge and also bobbed hair while relaxing concerning the house.

In one photo the pet dog exists throughout the a white natural leather couch flaunting his completely coiffed hair cut.

In one more the fuzzy pal sporting activities a grey ribbed jumper with brownish switches as he positions before a an arrangement of blossoms.

The adorable canine's hairdo resembles Lady Gaga's look during her The Fame album ear in the late noughties

In one picture the dog lies across the a white leather sofa showing off his perfectly coiffed hair cut

In another picture the furry friend sports a grey ribbed jumper with brown buttons as he poses in front of a a bouquet of flowers

Hair goals! Shots show the pooch chilling in a grey jumper and showing off his swishy grey and white hair

Great at ever angle! The dog is shown lying down on a white leather sofa and showing off his silky hair 'do

Video Clips on his Instagram web page reveal the pooch swimming, attempting watermelons and also looking at his very own representation.

His followers originate from around the globe, with individuals from the UK, the United States, France and also Japan swamping the remarks of his images.

‘ Lovely!!! Fabulous look!’ claimed one on a shot of him swimming.

Ready fur my close up! The Shih Tzu has fluffy soft white fur on his body and a sleek grey and white hair cut on top

‘ He is also adorable and also pleasant,’ claimed one more.

‘ Lovely!’ commented a 3rd.

‘ You are one of the most cute,’ a 4th composed.

