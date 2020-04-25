Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie: his supplication to his father Brad Pitt in full containment

A few weeks after his hip operation, and then it recovers again and continues his rehabilitation. Shiloh, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie would like to change the way in which his parents are organising her care. In the midst of a crisis of the coronavirus according to our colleagues of the Mirrgold, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, soon to be fourteen years old on the 27th of may, would have claimed his mother to be hosted at the home of his father. And she would have begged the latter to welcome her home. The reason for this ? Shiloh would love to spend some time in the head-to-head with his father 56 years old. And it could be followed in its steps by his brothers and sisters. According to the tabloid English, a close would have explained his motives : “She finds that at this time his father is more soothing. Brad would be more than happy to have his children with him, but he will rely on the decision of Angelina“.

Brad Pitt has the educational principles very strict

The custody of children is a problem that still has not been resolved between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt since their separation in September 2016. Up to now, at the end of a fierce battle to win his addictions, and especially alcohol-related, Brad has always been able to get, in spite of its armada of lawyers, that less than 50% of custody of the six children of the couple. But his efforts pay because Maddox, the eldest, who is cold with him for years, to be closer to him. It must be said that the actor would have waived to go to the last BAFTA awards recently in early February to see it. Maddox, at the time, came home from Korea, where, at the age of eighteen, he is enrolled at the university.

In the meantime, the decision of his mother, Shiloh holds her breath. Always according to this source, Brad Pitt would have principles of education-strict, requiring that the children attend class at homeand that they participate in the household duties. Finally Shiloh and his father have a very special bond between them. It is necessary to tell that the teenager is the spitting image of his daddy.

