Shiloh, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, isolated for his birthday : this beautiful surprise that awaits her

If France came out of the confinement since 11 may, other regions of the world are still subject to restrictions because of the pandemic of Covid-19. This is particularly the case of Los Angeles where there are very many stars. Hard to Shiloh, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which is celebrating its 14 years this may 27, and dreamed of a big party with all his friends. But according to the website Hollywoodlife, the parents of the teenager he would prepare everyone a very nice surprise.

The u.s. site reveals that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who have finally of pacific relations after a divorce particularly volatile, have planned to organize a nice party for their daughter, leaves to adapt to the constraints original imposed by the situation…and to do it on their own. “Shiloh will host a virtual feast with his friends. She is at an age where it is hard not to do something special with his friends. So Angelina provides for a virtual event“, said a source. For the great feast in the family garden, it will be necessary, however, to wait a little. But the actress reportedly promised his daughter to catch up as soon qua the health situation will allow it.

According to this indiscreet, Brad Pitt is considering him as an afternoon very special for his daughter. “The only thing that they want all of the two, it is that their children have a normal life as much as possible. Therefore, when it comes to the anniversary of Shiloh, they want it to be fun and important to her, and they expect both to have their own celebrations separate “says the indiscreet. Beloved daughter of the ex-couple of stars, the most famous in the world, Shiloh has grew up in the shelter of the glances and his public appearances are rare.

Photo credits : BS / Bestimage