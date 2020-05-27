Shiloh, the fate of the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

“She has the blue eyes of his father,” but “this is well and his lips that betray the most : yes, Shiloh Nouvel is definitely the daughter of his mother”, writes the magazine People in this June 19, 2006. On the cover mary immaculate of the american magazine, appeared the first pictures of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their new-born. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the fourth child of the couple (but the first biological), sleeps soundly between the two actors gaze softened. The tabloids People and Hello! disbursed not less than 10 million dollars – since donated to charity Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – to get these images exclusively.

Thirteen years later, the benefit of flash photography still. Alongside his brothers and sisters (Pax, 16 years old, born in Vietnam, Zahara, 15 years old, born in Ethiopia and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11-year – Maddox, the eldest, went to study in Korea of the South), the teenage crowd yet another red carpet, one of the first Evil 2in Rome, on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. This time, the american press is filled with wonder in front of this “mini-Brad Pitt”, the mischievous look and the wearing of head insured. No doubt, the child made in Hollywood, celebrating this Wednesday, may 27, its 14 years old, perfectly masters the codes of the Hill.

Seed star





Photo By Getty Images

Angelina Jolie gives birth to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on may 27, 2006, in the hospital, Cottage Medi-Clinic in Swakopmund, Namibia. The ambassador of the United Nations in Africa, insisted to give birth in this country, which she fell in love. The little girl is prénommera Shiloh – translate “the pacifist”, in Hebrew. A name Marcheline Bertrand, mother of Angelina Jolie, wished to give to his first child, before the miscarriage. The middle name of Shiloh is New, in tribute to the French architect author of the Philharmonie de Paris.

Just the little girl she saw on the day that, already, the celebrity has done its work. The first name of Shiloh is in turn assigned to a charitable foundation, intended to preserve the fauna and flora of Namibia, and then to… a baby cheetah, born in the reserve of Naankuse. Only 2 months, the infant bat also a world record : the youngest person to have their double in wax at the london museum of Madame Tussauds.

At 18 months, it is noticed at the back of a boat in Venice, peering into the large. Normal, it travels already the world with his mother, to Italy in 2007 France in 2008, in passing through Scotland in 2011, the Galapagos in 2012, or even Australia in 2013. At 9 years old, the little girl is already in the public of the Kid’s Choice Awards. At 10, she lends her voice to cartoon Kung Fu Panda 3.

As a boy





Getty Images

The daily and mundane, all in all, for a child of celebrities. Except that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has nothing to do with a starlet from hollywood. Very soon, the little girl prefers the baggy pants, cut hair short, blazers, and sets the military, the dresses of princess. In 2008, Brad Pitt entrust on the set of Oprah Winfrey that Shiloh identifies personally as a boy. “She wishes only to be called John,” says the actor. John or Peter. This is something related with Peter Pan. Then we have to call John.”

In December 2014, the girl takes everyone by surprise during the premiere ofInvincible. She wears a tuxedo and a tie, just like his brothers. The model Amber Rose posts a photo from this first on Instagram. “Look like John Jolie-Pitt is beautiful ! she wrote in the caption of the post. Born into the perfect family for him. #Transkids #Aimezvosenfantsquoiquilarrive #Support.” At the time, the message (since deleted) controversial.

Very early on, Angelina Jolie encourages her daughters to do fi conventions. “I tell my girls, ( … ), everyone can wear a dress and makeupexplain Angeline Jolie in the american edition of the magazine It. It is your spirit that defines you. Find out who you are, what you think, and what you want to fight. And fight for the others to have the same freedom. A life of service is worth the money.”

A young girl engaged





Abaca

Very committed to the side of his mother, the young Shiloh embarks on a humanitarian trip to Lebanon in June 2015, at the age of 9 years. A year later, she visits syrian refugees in Turkey. She wears a sweater labeled “Einstein was a refugee”. Now in class 3, the 14-year-old has had to face the blaring – and ultramédiatisée – separation of his parents.

Their divorce, on a background of alcohol problems (for Brad Pitt) and conflict around the custody of children (related to Angelina Jolie), was not pronounced until April 2019. A dark period for the clan, who would have been forced to live in Los Angeles, so not too far away from the residence of the actor. His brother Maddox would have a long time refused to speak to Brad Pitt. Discreet, Shiloh, would have also made a united front with his mother. Since then, disputes between parents are resolved, and relationships within the entire family are addressed. It is as well in duo and in secret that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have prepared a big birthday party for Shilohaccording to Hollywoodlife. A party virtual to celebrate the event with all his friends, while respecting to the letter the separation physical is required at the time of the sars coronavirus.

*This article was originally published on October 14, 2019 has been the subject of an update.