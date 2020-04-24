Shira Haas – Marie Claire

Born on may 11, 1995 in Hod Hasharon, Israel, Shira Haas grew up in a jewish family, and one of his grandmothers is a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Very young, she dedicated herself to acting, and studied drama at the art school top Thelma Yellin, in a suburb of Tel Aviv.

Shira Haas, spotted by a casting director at age 16

When she was only 16, she is contacted via Facebook by a casting director, who offered him a role in the film Princessdirector Tali Shalom Ezer. She is the main role, that of Adar, a teenager of 12 years locked in a relationship that is toxic with his father-in-law.

The first film allows him immediately to be noticed : she won the award for best actress at the international film Festival of Jerusalem in 2014. The film is even screened in a world premiere at the prestigious festival of independent film Sundance, in the United States, thus giving him a first international exhibition.

As of 2015, it rotates under the direction of Natalie Portman, in A story of love and darkness, drama israeli history, speaking of the education of eu migrant in Palestine shortly before the creation of the State of Israel. The film is adapted from the autobiographical novel of the same name by Amos Oz.

In 2017, it is found in Foxtrot, which received the silver Lion at the Venice film Festival, and in The Wife of the keeper of the zoohis first big american film, alongside Jessica Chastain and Daniel Brühl. In 2018, it can be seen in the blockbuster biblical Marie Madeleinealongside Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.

In the same year, Shira Haas wins the Ophir, the equivalent of israeli Caesar, Best actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of Anna in the family drama Noble savage.

In 2020, it is expected in the israeli film Asiaon the strong relationship between a single mother and her daughter, 17-year-old, played by Haas, but the release was delayed because of the pandemic of Covid-19.

Shira Haas, revealed by series

But it is mainly thanks to the small screen as the talent of Shira Haas, he is becoming very popular.

First in Israel, with the successful series Shtisel. From 2013 to 2016, she plays Ruchami Weiss, the daughter of an ultra-orthodox family living in a neighborhood of Jerusalem.

It is with a other series on a similar theme that Shira Haas earned an international reputation. In march 2020, it is the revelation of Unorthodox, mini-series from Netflix telling the story of the leak in Berlin, Esther Shapiro, a young bride who escapes from her ultra-orthodox jewish community of Brooklyn, that the operation of conservative and sexist. This series draws on the experiences of Deborah Feldman, who had initially told in an autobiography published in 2012.

For Unorthodox, Shira Haas has had to learn the yiddish, German dialect spoken by the jewish populations of central and eastern Europe from the Middle Ages. The actress has also shaved the skull from the first day of filming, his character in front of the make the approach of her marriage. “It was probably one of the days of filming, the strongest emotion,” she recalls on Instagram. Yes, everything went well and live !”

Shira Haas, an actress discreet

We do not know nothing about the private life of Shira Haas, who is very discreet. She has a sister, Dotan Haas. Their parents are named Eran Haas and Ariel Haas.

It is not in a relationship with actor Amit Rahav, who plays her husband Yanky in Unorthodox. Even if the two players seem close.