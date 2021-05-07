Shocking, Kendall Jenner shines on the cover of Vogue, Hong Kong

Fabulous as usual, the internationally known model, Kendall Jenner posed for the cover of Vogue Hong Kong edition, something she certainly earned for her excellent career, fame and excellent work helped her get to where she is today, not for nothing is one of the best paid in the world.

On the cover, you can appreciate all its must-see beauty with a very delicate Chanel ensemble, a white long sleeve top blouse with vivid blacks, and jewelry of the same brand.

The model sports spectacular black, longhair and appeared with a bang that gives it a rebellious look and at the same time makes it look like a villain of Asian series or movies, something that sincerely goes excellent for her.

She wears a very subtle and minimalist makeup that is the trend this season, and of course, the magazine would not only keep a single photograph of Kylie Jenner’s talented older sister, because, on the other cover, but she also posed with a body, muscular silver cut, with the same print has sleeves separated from the rest of the garment.

Photographed by charming and super-talented Zoey Grossman and designed by Patti Wilson, the 25-year-old American supermodel, who rose to star on her family’s reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, she has become a star of catwalks and fashion campaigns.

It’s no secret either that one of Vogue’s most sought-after models, with countless international Vogue covers throughout her career, this exclusive cover for Vogue Hong Kong was filmed in Los Angeles and inspired by art and entertainment, with unique sculptural elements that fit perfectly with the magazine’s art-centric theme, the latter, explained by the campaign’s own designer.

Executed effortlessly by Kendall and the team, the three covers proved to be totally and completely spectacular and contemporary, while paying homage to the creative wonders of the art world.

In fact, the same official website of the exclusive fashion house has made an official publication with all the photographs that resulted from the sessions, explaining at the foot of each one, the outfits, the type of makeup, and all the details that make each of the postcards totally unique.

Kris Jenner’s daughter breaks all paradigms and crosses borders by posing for this edition, we know that it is not the first time that the Chinese version of the publication chooses Kendall to be the official image of the month, we can even remember that last February, she appeared among flowers and in a black dress, very oriental style.

Consequently, after being published by the company, the entrepreneur added two Instagram posts with several of the images that appeared in the aforementioned magazine, posing in different dresses and outfits of various trends, which currently seek to prevail in the fashion market in China and jump to the international level.

With more than 162 million followers on Instagram, the young millionaire usually posts many photographs on her account posing, showing off in her different looks for all kinds of occasions, and of course, proud of what she does, she also publishes the covers on which she appears.