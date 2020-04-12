Shooting in fraccionamiento la cañada

Chihuahua.- This morning, Sunday, were reported to the emergency numbers a shootout in the residential La Cañada, throwing the version not yet confirmed dead and a woman wounded.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 5:20 in the morning, when several of the subjects opened fire on people who were making a feast within the residential.

Elements of the municipal police and ministerial, flocked to the place to protect the area, as well as the arrival of the expert for lifting tests and items that will lead to those responsible.

The facts were reported at 05:20 pm today, in the calle Cañada San Marcos.

When the police arrived to the place, only found seven shell casings, on both the victims had been transported in private vehicles to a private hospital.

Subsequently it transpired that the man died and the woman was treated by impacts in the legs.

By the time the authorities have not provided official information of the facts.