shot of blues or coup de bluff ? [DOSSIER]

Posted on September 12, 2019 at 17h27 by Aurelien B

Nicki and rap it is finished. Announced with a simple tweet late last week, his retirement has taken more of a short.

Officially, it is for Onika Tanya Maraj, 37 spring in the month of December next, to take the time to establish a family. Unofficially, it could be, however, that it is only a reason among others.

But to better understand this decision so sudden that sudden, a little background is necessary.

It was a time…

Signed with Young Money in 2009 after a pair of mixtapes of the most enticing (Playtime Is Over in 2007 and Sucka Free 2008), Nicki Barbie is in this moment T, one of the rookies most of the game.

Better, far from merely not to disappoint the hopes placed in it, she succeeds with his first solo album Pink Friday to fold the competition.

Certainly in rap, as elsewhere, is not inventing ever really anything from scratch, but in terms of image (its extroversion, its forms, its colours), or music (the technicality of his flow, the schizophrenia of his alter egos), she is clearly a breath of fresh air.

Nicki then goes to replace the cover with Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012 and The Pinkprint in 2014even here , not without knowing a phenomenal success.

At the peak of his career, crowned with platinum certification, with a strong fan base archi devoted, many consider it to candidate legitimate the title of best rapper in the history of rap.

The result of the fairy tale will, however, be less glorious.

This had to be the album of the consecration…

Announced and repeatedly postponed, and when finally released its fourth test Queen after almost four years of absence on record, the idea is clearly to put the record straight at the time. Except that the plan does not unfold as expected.

Still happening musically, the formula feels quite warm, what hurt the most here, is that Nicki appears out of touch.

Stuck in his ways as a diva, she embarks in effect in a clash without interest with Travis Scott she accuses of him stealing the first place of the charts.

While the merits of the case has little interest, Nicki gets bogged down in a bad faith of the most grime (she accuses him of having coupled with sales ofAstroworld with the merch while she is doing the same, she accuses him of enjoying a fame of Kylie while she added in extremis to a feat with 6ix9ine to take advantage of its buzz…).

The climax of the ridiculous, Scott ignores its superb.

But there is not the most serious.

The hood vs Hollywood

Like all the rappers sitting on the roof of the world before her and like all the female rappers that have served as a model (Lil Kim, Foxy Brown Trina…), Nicki Minaj sees her place on the throne is threatened by the arrival of a contender to the teeth as long as her nails : Cardi B.

Object of comparison from the outset, the two women become fatally rival, then enemy intimate.

No chance for the interpreter ofAnaconda and Moment 4 Life, Bardi in the middle of the climb puts the spanking with his own weapons.

More hungry, less mannered, with even less cold in the eyes, the former stripper is now the Nicki better than Nicki up to replace it in the hearts and in the charts as the female emcee of the time.

[Cardi, prends garde à Megan Thee Stallion ?]

Good attention, not more than Queen there was a flop in full (the album surpassed one million copies sold), Minaj has taken here a stack in large widths, but this is not to insult someone to say that his brilliance has taken a hit.

To these disappointments, there are also a series of controversies which in the force chain are finished by weigh in on its moral according to his entourage.

In the disorder, this gives : suspicion of ghostwrittinga brother accused of rape, a concert in Saudi Arabia, which does not pass, or even a more recent one boyfriend/hubby no more white-blue issue criminal record (Kenneth Petty guilty of attempted rape on a minor in 1994 and convicted of manslaughter in 2006 and again last week, noting exhibiting a weapon in story Instagram)…

In short, in a nutshell, may be is it a good time for the old queen to stop here before the layers of plastic are no longer able to hide the misery before the fight too, and then spend the rest of his career to ramble its past glory.

The reasons to believe in his return

Good, already, as stressed by DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia when he heard the news, “there’s nothing more annoying than to be rich and stay home to do nothing “.

Indeed, far from having cut the bridges, Nicki continues to tweet from (not without having in the meantime cleared his ad shock), the beautiful being, even went so far as to apologize to his fans on the way in which things have happened – “The tweet was steep & insensitive, I apologize babe “.

Then, if Nicki Minaj may sincerely want to set the sails, all rap star it is, between contracts long signed in the record company and the various partnerships past (the last of the freshly concluded with Fendi), the decision does not belong to him completely.

Another argument finally : the probabilities. Do you know the common point between Jay Z, Lupe Fiasco, Kid Cudi, iLoveMakonnen, Jean Grae, Waka Flocka Flame or Lil Wayne ?

All have a day trumpeted in see ras the cap of the rap and the industry… and all of them have eventually come back in the shortest possible time.