Should I do team up with War Machine with Captain Marvel?

While the contract UCM of Don Cheadle may have ended, the actor should return in Captain Marvel 2 to see the team, consisting of Carol Danvers, War Machine

Don Cheadle has initially joined the film world Marvel as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes in Iron Man 2 in 2010, replacing actor Terrence Howard. Since then, he has appeared in several films from Marvel Studios, Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War, and has also joined the fight against the mad Titan Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and helped save the universe in Avengers: the End of the game. Now, after ten years, the contract of the actor with Marvel has come to an end. However, as all fans know, this does not mean that they never made War Machine to UCM.

After all, other actors such as Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans have extended their contracts with Marvel for new appearances. And although Rhodey is not the most important member of the Avengers, he is still a character with a lot of potentials to exploit. But where would he appear without any other movies Iron Man or the Avengers is currently planned? It is still a mystery. However, it happens that the arc of the character can take in space in Captain Marvel 2.

In Avengers: the End of the game, Rhodey has joined the most powerful heroes of the Earth in their mission to travel back in time and get the gems from the infinity of the past. Rhodey has partnered with Nebula on the planet Morag to collect the gem of power before that Peter Quill had the chance to do so. This was a short mission for him, but he still brought the character into the cosmos, far away from where it had started. Also, in Endgame, the fans saw a hint of a spark between Rhodey and Carol Danvers during their briefing with Natasha Romanoffs. They could have been separated, but she still took the time to wish good luck to Rhodey for his last mission on Earth.

The look between the two may be nothing, or it could be a nod to the respect shared by the two characters since they both have experience in the American military. But again, it could also mean the first seeds of a relationship. After all, in the comics, Carol Danvers and James Rhodes have begun a romance in recent years. They are currently one of the couples most stable of Marvel, despite the adventures of Carol, who took him often away from the Earth. Given that the torque is such an important part of comics, modern Marvel, it would be great to see the relationship adapted on the big screen. As Carol and Rhodey already know each other quite well, I could ask him for help in any threat it faces in Captain Marvel 2.

In phase 3 of the UCM, Marvel saw the potential of uniting the characters in the movies solo. Tony Stark has joined Peter Parker in the Spider-Man: Reunion, Thor, and Hulk have come together in Thor: Ragnarok and Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne have joined forces in Ant-Man and the wasp. The trend will continue in phases 4 and 5. Join Captain Marvel with War Machine would be an interesting combination between old and new guards, the Avengers, and would allow Rhodey to shine in a different environment.

In addition to this, the character still has the armor of Iron Patriot which has never been seen in Avengers: the End of the game. The two are now almost ready to make a team, and with Iron Man gone, it would be nice to see that there is always a super-hero armored in the UCM which protects the Earth and the cosmos of all kinds of threats.

Written by Megan McDonnell and starring Brie Larson, Captain Marvel 2 will be in theatres on July 8, 2022. The next release for UCM is Black Widow. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film stars Scarlett Johansson in the role of Natasha Romanoffs / Black Widow, Florence Pugh in the role of Yelena Belova, David Harbour in the role of Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle in the role of Rick Mason and Rachel Weisz. The film’s release is scheduled for November 6.