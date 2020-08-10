Should Montreal Metro Honor Polarizing Clergyman or Jazz Wizard?

MONTREAL– Tips far from Montreal’s traditionally Black area of Little Wine red, the good-looking gray-stone home where the Canadian jazz virtuoso Oscar Peterson matured rests notably vacant.

There is no city plaque on the home marking it a spots, neither any type of road called after Mr. Peterson, a spectacular, finger-flying pianist and also 20 th-century music titan whom Battle each other Ellington called “the maharajah of the key-board.”

However Naveed Hussain, a 36- year-old registered nurse, believes something a lot more must be done to recognize the artist– while eliminating what he deems an obsolete affliction, nearby the artist’s youth residence.

Influenced by a worldwide projection on behalf of Black legal rights, he intends to relabel the Lionel-Groulx metro terminal, which hallows a polarizing Roman Catholic clergyman and also chronicler that promoted the legal rights of Francophone Quebecers in English-dominated Canada, yet that likewise embraced toxic anti-Semitism and also fascist compassions.