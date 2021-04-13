Show Cristiano Ronaldo to Georgina Rodriguez in photo together

Professional football player Cristiano Ronaldo shared a tender photograph next to his partner and fiancée Georgina Rodríguez, both of which looked most flirtatious especially because they form a very nice couple.

It was through his official Instagram account that Cristiano is also known as CR7 for his player number on his team, where he has 276 million followers.

After the Instagram app itself is the celebrity with the most admirers in the whole app, an achievement that he has achieved thanks to his popularity in football and also his personality, he is one of the most beloved football stars, not only for his talent with the ball but for his humility and simplicity off the pitch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

It is quite normal for his publications to have at least 3 million like’s each, especially this number increases when he appears next to his family, either with his children or his partner Georgina Rodríguez who is also known as Georgina Gio.

The love story between the couple for many is a little compared to Cinderella, because Georgina, who is now a renowned Spanish model, met Ronaldo in her work, was dependent on a Gucci store to which he entered to buy something and immediately was arrowed with her beauty.

It should be noted that although the popularity of the player was transmitted a little towards his girlfriend and today mother of his children, he also managed to fall in love with the internet users with his beauty, and personality as happened with Cristiano.

Not for nothing today Rodriguez has 24 million 100 thousand followers in his official account, where he constantly gives us images next to his young children and his partner, especially some of the activities he performs now that is a professional model.

Within 17 hours that Cristiano Ronaldo shared a new photo with her, managed to captivate more than 10 million followers, who are the like’s she has so far, in addition to 62 thousand and a fraction of comments, this figure we managed to see continuously when she appears with her beautiful partner.

Both are in the gym sporting their spectacular figures, as the football player is taller than the Spanish model because he is 1.87 and Georgina 1.68 must stand a little bit of dots, although thanks to his ballet studies this was made much easier for him.

“Work Done” translation is “Work Done”, both had finished working out, in what could be their particular gym that would not be a surprise due to the fortune of which the Juventus F.C. player owns.

Wearing pretty eye-catching sportswear the model wears tight leggings, white sneakers, and a short suit in a light blue shade, as Ronaldo is wearing black shorts and orange T-shirts, her sneakers are brown with black.

The first comment we found in her post is precisely that of Georgina Gio who only gave her an emoji at heart, no doubt that she had to know that she is more than adored by or beautiful couple.

Being an international celebrity is not a novelty that among the comments we find content in another language, its popularity has no limits.

The photo is perhaps so popular because he rarely shares such images, the last one he had shared next to his family was 6 weeks ago, on February 21, and has 7 million like’s more than other posts he has made.