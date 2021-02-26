Show Mia Khalifa her huge charms in a video!

Model and actress Mia Khalifa again freaked out her fans with her content on Instagram, while delighting her pupils by showing off her charms in a hideous dress on an unusual stage.

Three days ago this post was shared on her official Instagram account, in it we found two interesting videos of Mia Khalifa, although what she actually boasted was her long hair was inevitable for some of her millions of followers, not to focus her gaze on her enormous charms, part of her figure that catches the eye immediately.

The beautiful social media celebrity counts 852 thousand 753 these are the likes that Mia Khalifa or Mia Callista has in her post regarding the comments these are 5 thousand 122 in total, surely as the days go by will start to have more reactions and comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

“Publication of hair appreciation,” Mia Khalifa wrote in both videos, majestically moves her head so that her dark, long hair has an interesting movement making her look bolder than ever, especially since the sun is rubbing her skin.

Mia Khalifa wears a fairly casual white dress, although it is a little long the fabric seems to be quite fresh, even though it seems to be strapless has sleeves on the sides but do not go up by her shoulders, wears some black shoes that from the front have strips that cross the sole is interesting because it is square, it seems to be a new fashion among celebrities.

The dress of the model, entrepreneur, and actress in the part that holds her charms reaches only half, perhaps a little higher so immediately these are exposed, which to her fans surely fascinated them.

With more than 23 million followers Mia Khalifa knows very well that even though she is showing off her hair she actually did it for a double purpose, because she knows very well that her fans are fascinated to see her charms chose to wear this garment that does perfectly that, show her enormous superior charms.

In the first video we see her sitting on a wooden side, she has crossed legs but then she makes a move with her legs that although it seems that she crossed her legs only she comfortable, at the same time she made that move the model moved her hair, south firm charms were left in the same place even though she turned her body a little.

On one side of Mia Khalifa, you can see a beautiful pot with a choice palm, although this plant is native to Japan we find it in various parts of the world, especially in arid climates such as the former actress of films for adults.

The second video is already standing recharged on a wall with mirrors, which relax the beautiful desert landscape that is in front of the model, in these images we see Khalifa only moving her head so that her hair is the protagonist, however being profiled again her charms become part of the protagonists of the video.

You’re very beautiful,” “The dress is beautiful,” “You look great,” some fans wrote.

For days when Mia Khalifa has been sharing content with the same scenario, she doesn’t seem to be on vacation, because the photos and videos she posts are in the same house she’s in, maybe this is her new home next to her husband.