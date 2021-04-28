Show off Kim Kardashian party with celebrities by her side!

Undoubtedly when socialite Kim Kardashian shares new content it is always synonymous with trend and popularity, although this increases exponentially when in its content we find other celebrities as just happened with its most recent publication.

Five hours ago Kendall Jenner’s older sister shared a new post on her official Instagram account, featuring several photographs not only of her but also of other showbiz personalities, especially music.

You may remember that recently her name was viral thanks to a publication she shared as well but next to Maluma, the Colombian singer of the urban and Malagasy genre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

As you well know for a few months now that it is separated from rapper Kanye West, so when you see this photograph some internet users immediately began to speculate that they were both dating, even with the age difference, which would surely not be badly seen because it is not the first time we would meet couples with large age differences.

However, all suspicion was discredited as it appeared to be only a coincidence at a party they both attended.

In this meeting, Kim Kardashian appeared with other great personalities including the Colombian singer, who was given the task of responding to her publication using some emojis with dark glasses.

However, the last photograph is the one that surprised her followers the most and is that the entrepreneur appears next to singer Pharrell Williams and the British marriage made up of David and Victoria Beckham, who are two major celebrities in the UK.

At this event, Kim wore a rather eye-catching moss green dress, was short and appeared to be leather because of the texture she had, had a deep opening at leg height, and wore some sneakers that on several occasions we have seen, so it is not that she has precisely worn the same pair.

Victoria Beckham is characterized by being quite a fashion icon, she was previously one of the members of the Spice Girls group, but later she started her fashion business which is quite simple for her because she has excellent taste, she for her part wore trousers that appeared to be patent leather and a white long-sleeved shirt and orange sneakers, looking elegant as always.

This look as is customary was replicated by her husband and father of her children David Beckham, although her trousers were jeans and she wore black shoes with a wide brown sole.

As for the performer of the song titled “Happy,” Pharrell Williams was wearing a satin shirt in black, with a deep grey collar, grey jeans, and black shoes.

One more couple was pictured alongside personalities, was businessman Dave Grutman and her partner Isabela Rangel Grutman, both wearing black outfits the young woman wore a very short and eye-catching black dress, but not as much as Kim Kardashian’s.

Back as if we had never left,” Kim Kardashian wrote.

In the description of the publication, it certainly seems to miss this event quite a bit and especially the personalities with which it coincided that day, no doubt it must have been the best, several celebrities who were that day with it have written in her comment box as is the case of the entrepreneur Simon Huck, with whom she appears in the third photograph apparently.

There is no doubt that it is agreed that any type of party is a celebrity or not, it is usual to be remembered by attendees for a long time.