Show off what’s downstairs Mia Khalifa lifts her blouse!

The model, the entrepreneur, and former actress Mia Khalifa shared through her Instagram two photographs in which in one of them she lifts her blouse and shows what is underneath, surely managed to provoke more than amazement her fans in addition to one of the other sigh.

It was thanks to his posts in his Instagram stories that he shared these images that had a bit of editing so they ended up being “videos”, he only added some sounds and editions with stickers.

The 27-year-old celebrity is known thanks to the videos that to date remain in force on a well-known page, where she was filming films for adults a few years ago, however, the audience seems not to forget Mia Khalifa and it is largely also because she continues to use her nickname to date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Her full name is Sarah Joe Chamoun, but apparently, the name Mia Khalifa although she has brought her many reviews has also come with great benefits, of which she is undoubtedly enjoying to this day and is that any posting she makes on her social networks immediately becomes trendy or popular on her own accounts.

Unfortunately, this cannot be known when she shares content in her stories, because only she could see the reaction and comments that her fans leave her, but we can still enjoy it when downloading it.

In the publication that two photographs in the first appear taking a photo in front of the mirror, he wears a long-sleeved sweater, at the bottom of the photo barely being able to distinguish that he wears nothing underneath.

In the second image appears much more daring and flirtatious, with some music by Rocky Paterra – I’m an Account, in the picture you can see that he lifted his sweater so he is showing off his int3rior clothes, wearing a tiny garment with a pattern that looked like some leaves.

Behind Mia Khalifa we found a fairly large tub, surely he was preparing to take a delicious bath because it did not appear to be fixed and already wore little clothes on him.

The entrepreneur has so far 2,078 posts on Instagram and about 23 million 100 thousand followers, which continue to increase with the passage of the posts she shares on her networks.

Mia Khalifa is quite active on her official Instagram account, tends to take no more than a week when she shares new content, in her stories she is even more active because we find new things either from her as a model, things she likes, or just other celebrities’ issues that also catch her eye as is the case with the interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, she just shared a snippet of the interview they had with Oprah.

In recent years Mia Khalifa has devoted herself largely to supporting charities and also in the defense of women, because she went through certain situations she does not want other young women to go through the same thing, so she constantly shares the content of this style in fact makes it even more continuous on Twitter.

Any opportunity to help others, show off her figure or just share a pleasant day for her makes the most of it, thanks this Mia Khalifa continues to be a celebrity loved by much and admired by others, is a celebrity who divides opinions of internet users, but she apparently does not mind what they think negatively about her person.