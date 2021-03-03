Show under her blouse, Alexa Dellanos forgot about the bra

To break the routine a little, the beautiful American model, Alexa Dellanos, decided to go out to sunbathe to receive all the energy on the first day of March and at the same time model while wearing nothing under her blouse.

That’s right, the young woman felt the need to feel free for a while and left behind her bra to be able to photograph in this session that was so liked by her Instagram followers, who managed to enjoy their great charms once again and in a rather interesting way for them.

It is her latest publication in her official profile where she placed a piece of entertainment wearing a white blouse, denim shorts, sunglasses, and their corresponding accessories with which she achieved quite a beautiful lucidity before the lens of the professional camera.

The snapshot has already exceeded 50,000 I like showing the great relationship it has with that faithful fan base that is aware of everything it does on its social networks, supporting it and also leaving some comments with compliments congratulating her on her great work.

Many of those who follow Alexa Dellanos is in love with her and have confessed their love on many occasions in the comments always seeking to attract the attention of the young woman who has sometimes come to read them.

However, we know that Alexa Dellanos is very focused on her relationship with Alec Monopoly her boyfriend, and does not want to be reading what other boys write to her, although if she appreciates them for being her faithful supporters and continues to consent to them with cute images of her silhouette which she has been working hard in the gym and on a diet.

Lately, Alexa Dellanos has been very focused on creating videos for her Tik Tok, in fact, this time she asked us to please follow her by posting one of them in her stories ensuring that we will have much more attractive content from her rear in that place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Dellanos (@alexadellanos)

He also showed us an image in which we could see what the shelf looks like, where she places her bags, which by the way sometimes give them to them so that promotions in their stories as a paid mention one of the activities that influencers do the most of their size.

To get to where she is she has had to try too hard, apart from exposing her life quite a bit and being the center of the talks of some people, who by the way not all love her and accept her as she is, some time ago she was talking about this issue on social media, where they claimed that she was a fake girl, although she is not interested in such people.

The truth is that Alexa Dellanos is so happy that she also shares her walks on the streets of Los Angeles, where she had a coffee, sunbathed, and also shows us the coat with which they protected the cold that is being made in that place.

That’s how worried Alexa Dellanos is about negative comments, we recommend that you keep an eye on D1SoftBall News so you don’t miss any of the news and especially the cute and engaging images that the young woman will be providing us in the near future.