Shows cancelled : the Fnac is slow to reimburse

“We cruised for several months and we are facing a bad faith total.“Jules Frutos, producer and director-general of tourneur’s Alias production, is recovered. As a number of organizers of concerts and festivals, he has, after France, a subsidiary of the Fnac and the number 1 in the market for the sale of tickets for shows. Since all the scenes of France is closed on the 16th of march, the distributors and the producers are not in agreement.

The second affirmation that France ticket not to pay the thousands of customers who have purchased a ticket for a concert is cancelled or postponed due to a public health crisis. “The image of the artist that we produce is affected by this attitude. They are, in effect, put in issue on social networks”, notes, annoying, Aurélien Binder, executive director of Fimalac entertainment, the polo display the businessman Marc Ladreit of Lacharrière. “I had a discussion with the leaders of France ticket, they’re not going to stop and rewind the date on which the refunds are to be issued”says the director general of AEG, Arnaud Meersseman, which hosts the six-concert of Celine Dion that had to be rescheduled in the spring of 2021.

The banks of the show

In normal times, some 180 producers and theaters of France to sell their tickets through three distribution companies : Digitick (Vivendi), Ticketmaster (Live Nation) and France billet. The dealer charges a rental fee of 8 to 10 euros per ticket sold to pay for their services. A business quite lucrative, given the tens of thousands of cultural events organized each year in the country.

These three companies not only ensure the sale of tickets. They handle a large cash. The coming of Celine Dion in France represents 15 billion euros in revenues. France and its two competitors have emerged gradually in the banks of show business. These companies also provide advances to the growers in their upcoming shows so that rooms can be booked for future events. The health care crisis was thus deprived of funds to which they are ultimately the owners, at the time, according to a study conducted by the firm ernst & young, funded by the professional union of the producers, the operators of the show would have lost 1.8 million euros from the month of march.

“Relationship of trust”

In a couple of months, the hurtful comments on the attitude of France Ticket is multiplied in the Internet. The producers, after having done polite, have changed in pitch. Have been issued warnings and do not exclude judicial proceedings. Their professional organization, the Prodiss, is preparing to notice publicly the attitude and decisions of France “it undermines the relationship of trust between the fair organizers and the public“.

The event is to raise to the minister of Culture, Franck Riester. His office says Release it is “at the root of the situation of the surveillance, and take care that the payments are made within the rules”. When a program is postponed or cancelled, the consumer should be able to get back on their costs, in an acceptable time frame. Release tried to join the criticism of the Fnac, as well as the CEO of France, without success. On the 30th of April, the Fnac indicated that it has implemented a “the interface of refund from the 10 of may”. The service has apparently been delayed to the ignition.

