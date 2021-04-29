CELEBRITIES

Shows Mia Khalifa exercise routine with huge charms

Posted on

The model and celebrity of social media, the beautiful Mia Khalifa shared with her followers some of the exercise routines that she must develop to have her cute figure.

In short, its enormous charms were the protagonists of the video he shared on Instagram, as they looked quite like it was inevitable not to turn to see them.

The post was made through her official Instagram account on October 17, 2020, in her video appearing using gym equipment, while working with her turned legs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

So you can see in the publication that by the way it plays quite fast are 50 minutes of work with your legs.

In one part of the video, it is shown in front of the camera and its voluptuous charms are in sight although of course, it is wearing sportswear it is inevitable that these do not stand out from any garment that Mia Khalifa wears.

In the description of the video she thanks her coach because it always drives her to move on and not give up even if she is extremely tired, surely these kinds of videos motivate her followers that just like she enters the fitness world.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

391
CELEBRITIES

In black, Lana Rhoades makes everyone sweat with her body

381
CELEBRITIES

Exquisite! Lana Rhoades models small red swimsuit

335
CELEBRITIES

Great scare of Mia Khalifa from her pool “Something Touched Me”

320
CELEBRITIES

Beauty in black and white, Demi Rose debuts new curly look

257
CELEBRITIES

Russian Kim Kardashian Anastasia Kvitko emerges its charms

256
CELEBRITIES

With just a few threads, Lana Rhoades covers her anatomy

238
CELEBRITIES

The Kardashian Jenner clan could return to television!

214
CELEBRITIES

Natural flirtatious, Kylie Jenner boasts eyes and captivates her audience

207
CELEBRITIES

Huge charms of Mia Khalifa sunbathe in a photo!

194
CELEBRITIES

Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin dares the total pink look and ignites the Web!

To Top