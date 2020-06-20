Shutter Island: it is Teddy or Andrew? End explained

Shutter Island by Martin Scorsese, is a psychological thriller. Based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane in 2003. Even after a decade of its launch, the end of the movie, Leonardo Dicaprio is not yet clear. To break with this movie, you should see more of two times!

So here we have everything you need to know to allay all your doubts.

Plot of Shutter Island

The story revolves around a chief of police american Edward “Teddy” Daniels, in charge of a case to investigate the disappearance of a patient from a psychiatric facility. But it was much more than a simple case of lack.

End of the movie

At the end of Shutter Island, Teddy Daniels is headed to the lighthouse after realizing that his partner Chuck is death. He expected to find something in the beacon to expose the experiences of Shutter Island.

Instead, he met with Dr. Cawley and was confronted by the fact that he had found the patient gone, Rachel Flooring. But Dr. Cawley tells him that the 67th session of the patient from the prison of Ashecliffe he is the one with the real name of Andrew Laeddis.

Chuck enters the room and exposes his physician, Dr. Lester Sheehan. They told him that they had designed a role-play scenario in direct, in which Teddy had been investigating a case, the details of the death of his wife and their three children.

Image: Pinterest

Andrew first struggled to face this reality. It seemed that he was back to reality until he talks about his feelings with Dr. Sheehan.

The conversation between the two, we learn that his character of Teddy is back. Always seeks to expose the experiences of the institution.

But just before that the caregivers make the escort until the operation, it raises Sheehan a fundamental question: “What would be worse: to live as a monster or die as a good man?”

This single question was sufficient to ensure that viewers are at once amazed and shocked. Teddy was a character created by Andrew to flee from the truth, or is it more than that?

Explanation of the end of Shutter Island

There are two possible endings for the film, and the two fit perfectly in it. First of all, we can say that Teddy is a character created by Andrew Laeddis to overcome the feeling of guilt of having killed his wife. Andrew himself was, in fact, a monster.

He also had a history of physical violence with other patients. Every time that Andrew is brought back to reality, he wants to return to the character of “Teddy”, the u.s. Marshall, that he could not do any damage.

So he invented the plot of the marshal or.s. Teddy Daniels, who is the murderer of his wife, who he is really. You will find that he will not be able to find, and that will definitely help you to overcome your feeling of guilt and forget the terrible things he has done.

He already knew that if Andrew does not face the truth, was going to be sent to a lobotomy. But after that Dr. Cawley was confronted by the fact, he voluntarily chose to be Stuffed.

Andrew was tired of pretending to be Stuffed, so that, after a lobotomy, he will live his days as a good man, unable to feel pain or cause pain to someone else.

Ben Kingsley, Mark Ruffalo, and Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Cawley, Chuck / Dr. Sheehan and Teddy / Andrew.

In the second place, it is possible that Teddy Daniels is real. The doctors of Shutter Island implant certain things in the spirit of Teddy. Only cover the free ends. Everything that Dr. Cawley and Dr. Sheehan had told him was a series of lies.

We have put in place all of the role-playing game to avoid that their experiences are exposed. And every time Teddy was in the lead, Chuck / Dr. Sheehan was arrested.

In addition, to go with the nurses of the surgery will definitely help you learn more about the experiences of the madness on the island. Finally, we can say that it is up to you to decide which end you want to choose.