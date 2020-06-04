“Shutter Island”, Martin Scorsese for the maneuver

An example of the kind of ” movie twist “, an adept of a story that takes on a new dimension in the light of a rebounding final. New viewing of rigor, therefore, especially with Martin Scorsese for the maneuver. Its strengths : a script asphyxiant, based on a novel by Dennis Lehane ; a cast of top-flight (Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max Von Sydow) ; and a scene tense and virtuoso.

At the start, it is the story of a duo of marshallsinvestigating the disappearance of a patienton an island misty home to a psychiatric hospital, in the years 50. On arrival, it is… something else. Also, be aware that the filmmaker, at the age of 77 years, has made a short film of five minutes on the thoughts that the containment has inspired. But it was for the BBC…

At 21: 05 on Chérie 25.