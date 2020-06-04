“Shutter Island “, the island to the demons

One loves the rain, the other, the street. Dennis Lehane, the novelist, was fascinated with loss of innocence. Martin Scorsese, himself, has always contemplated the corruption intimate souls. Between the book first and the movie second, there is a point in common : the possibility of a hell that is always present, always with us, always burning.

“Shutter Island” follows a plot, a crazy, terrifying : in the 1950s, on a small island buffeted by the winds of the Atlantic, not far from Boston, two cops, Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule, come to investigate the disappearance of a patient. The place is reserved for the criminally insane : this escape therefore endangers the community. In the course of their search, the police discover another truth, and then yet another… In these buildings of another century, in this lighthouse where the waves crash in these woods muddy that lead to cliffs with no outcome, what is going on there ? Are we in a nightmare sticky ? In the fantasy of a crazy ?

Scorsese and Lehane agreed on one point : the pain

“Scorsese went straight to the heart of the novel “, said Lehane. Certainly : but the screenwriter, Laeta Kalogridis, who worked on horror movies and manga, and has been the executive producer of” Avatar “, has rigged the text : in particular, it has added scenes where Leonardo DiCaprio, an infantryman in the u.s. army during the Second world War, discovers the reality of the concentration camps and are overwhelmed by his fantasies.

The book of Lehane, closed on itself, is a closed universe like that of the island Shutter. The film of Scorsese – it is a pity – gets bogged down by moments in the reality of the Holocaust, which has nothing to do with the plot. It is that the filmmaker is interested in the guilt and sin, while the novelist plays with the masks. The two men agree on one point : the pain. The characters of Lehane (” Mystic River, “” Gone, Baby, Gone “) and Scorsese (” New York, New York “, ” Kundun “) suffer. And it is this suffering that makes them human, like ourselves.

Thursday, June 4 at 21h05 on Chérie 25. Thriller, american Martin Scorsese (2009). With Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio. 2h13.