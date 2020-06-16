Sia apologizes confused Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

It all starts when a fan posts on Twitter a photo of Nicki Minaj with a wig two-tone like that Sia used to wear, asking the singer “Where is the collaboration with Nicki Minaj?“And there, it is the drama...
While Nicki Minaj, however, was mentioned in the tweet fan of Sia, the singer was mistaken. Sia has responded to the tweet by writing “I love @iamcardib and even if this is not a collaboration, I’d love to collaborate with her one day!“. It has, therefore, referred to Cardi B. The error is human, it happens to all of the world. But to confuse Cardi B and Nicki Minaj on Twitter when it was The 3.8 million subscribers is not the best idea. In fact, a long conflict between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj who were, however, very successful featuring, on MotorSport of Migos by example.
This tweet has of course provoked many reactions. A lot of people have responded by advising Sia to immediately delete the tweet, something it has not done. On the other hand, it apologized a few hours later on Twitter also. “I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier which led me to go for a comical. Sorry, @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Is–I just love you both ?“
The female rappers have not reacted to this blunder. This tweet is paid in full promotion of Trollzthe new clip of 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj, which rises almost to 100 million views on YouTube. This last was then to have other things to manage...