Sia apologizes confused Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

It all starts when a fan posts on Twitter a photo of Nicki Minaj with a wig two-tone like that Sia used to wear, asking the singer “Where is the collaboration with Nicki Minaj?“And there, it is the drama . . .

While Nicki Minaj, however, was mentioned in the tweet fan of Sia, the singer was mistaken . Sia has responded to the tweet by writing “I love @iamcardib and even if this is not a collaboration, I’d love to collaborate with her one day !“. It has, therefore, referred to Cardi B. The error is human, it happens to all of the world . But to confuse Cardi B and Nicki Minaj on Twitter when it was The 3.8 million subscribers is not the best idea . In fact, a long conflict between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj who were, however, very successful featuring, on MotorSport of Migos by example .

This tweet has of course provoked many reactions . A lot of people have responded by advising Sia to immediately delete the tweet, something it has not done . On the other hand, it apologized a few hours later on Twitter also . “I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier which led me to go for a comical . Sorry, @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it . Is – I just love you both ?“

The female rappers have not reacted to this blunder . This tweet is paid in full promotion of Trollzthe new clip of 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj, which rises almost to 100 million views on YouTube . This last was then to have other things to manage . . .