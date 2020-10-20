Sia expresses her support for Johnny Depp and criticizes Elon Musk

The singer writes a message in which she demonstrates her support for the actor in the defamation lawsuit that he filed against his ex Amber Heard.

The singer Sia sent a message to Johnny Depp, in which she shows her support for the actor in the face of the defamation lawsuit he filed against his ex Amber Heard.

Sia posted: “I’m just showing my public support for Johnny Depp. I mean, I would love for him to be clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after listening to those tapes, “in relation to the audios in which Amber admits to hitting the actor.

The singer also sent a message to Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, who had affairs with the actress when she was still married to Depp.

Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp.

I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes. — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

In her message, she claims that Musk has given Amber money because what she received for the divorce settlement that was the US $ 7 million, she donated to the Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, but in turn, the businessman replaced them in full, giving the actress the US $ 7 million.