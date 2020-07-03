Sia has prevented Maddie Ziegler to take the plane with Harvey Weinstein… view liev Schreiber has a new companion…

The Actress Kristen Bell — Sarah Stewart/Starface



On the 2nd of July 2020

Kristen Bell is not worried about his daughter, who is still wearing diapers for almost 6 years

If you worry about your children who have problems going to the bathroom, please know that Kristen Bell takes a cool place. Her daughter Delta, who will soon be 6 years of age, has always required a coat and, if we are to believe the actress The Good Place“there is no shame “.

The actress has been entrusted to Today Father’s day her daughter ” wet, sometimes to her bed in the night, but this is not serious “. However, with the father of Dax Shepard, who are trying to adapt to it in order to be self-sufficient. “We woke up to 23h, when she is like a zombie, and is placed in the toilet. (…) It seems to me quite normal and no one should be ashamed if your child is not like the other to go in the pot. And if you want to try this tip from 23h, there is no shame. Sometimes it lasts even after 5 years!!! “, he added.

View Liev Schreiber has a new friend

A couple of days, view, liev Schreiber announced with a heavy heart that, three weeks before, his faithful four-legged friend Woody had been crushed by a car. Yesterday, the actor revealed on Instagram that a new friend had joined his house.

“His name is Scout. Thanks to the t-Shirt and all the good people of Tobies Small Dog Rescue “, he wrote in the caption.

Sia has prevented Maddie Ziegler to take the plane with Harvey Weinstein

To say that Sia does not keep a good memory of

Harvey Weinstein is an understatement. During its passage through the Zach Blood Showshe recalled an incident when the producer tried to embark with him

Maddie Ziegler, the young dancer who works with her from her 11 years of age.

“I did get off of the plane in which Harvey Weinstein was trying to move it up. I know that sometimes my instinct really made the difference, as to keep it safe and sound. Yes, it was really disgusting. When he invited her, I called Melissa (the mother of Maddie Zeigler), I had to do it. I simply said “please, don’t do that,” said the interpreter Candlestick.