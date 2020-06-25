Sia : his apology after a confused Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B – Wit FM

In October last year, hasclose to a big break in his solo career, during which she is associated with the DJ Diplo and the british singer Labrinth to form the new group LSD, Sia, known for his wigs that hide her face, it was announced on the social networks to be reached of the syndrome of Ehlers-danlos syndrome. It is a rare genetic disease, which causes problems in joints and hyperelasticity of the skin. “Hey, I suffer from chronic pain, a neurological disease, and Ehlers-danlos syndromeand I would like to say to those who are suffering, physically or psychologically, that I love you”had she then wrote on his Twitter account. “Continue to beat you. Life is so hard, could***. The pain is demoralizing and you are not alone“, continued-it. But if it is today, to talk about it, this is a controversy that has emerged on Twitter…

The blunder of Sia

A few days ago, Sia responded to a photo of a fan representative Nicki Minaj by writing that she would very much like to collaborate with Cardi B. “I love @iamcardib and although this is not a collaboration, I would like to collaborate with her anytime !”was it as well written. Unfortunately, the first tweet has greatly pissed off many fans who thought that the singer australian was trying to rekindle the tensions between the two female rappers. Others have even accused of racism. The interpreter Candlestick quickly realized her mistake and then apologized in a tweet. “I totally misread a previous tweet, which has led me to lead me in the comical. Sorry Nicki Minaj and Cardi B if you hear about it. I can continue to love you both”, she as well said.

I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day! — sia (@Sia) June 12, 2020

I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself.

Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it.

Can I just like you both? — sia (@Sia) June 13, 2020

A fault confessed half forgiven, isn’t it ? As a reminder, the singer recently confirmed the release of two albums, unreleased after the release of the feature film Music. “I focus on my movie which should now be out in September”, she entrusted. “It is a musical, so after the promotion, I’m going to release a new album. Two are pending”. The fans have been looking forward to it !