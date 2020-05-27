Sienna Miller : what did it look like the actress at the beginning of his career ?

On the occasion of the broadcast on Monday, may 25, the film Has Bright ! on W9, Closer you discover what it’s like Sienna Miller at the beginning of his career.

Jude Law, Daniel Craig and Heath Ledger. The following are the prestigious names of the first three partners on the screen by Sienna Miller. Revealed in the mid-2000s with films such as Layer Cake or Casanovathe actress british-american has also been known as the “mrs. Jude Law”, at the beginning of his career.

In 2003, Sienna Miller met the british actor on the filming of one of his first films, Irresistible Alfie. It is love at first sight and the couple became engaged in December 2004. But a few months later, in July 2005, it is the drama. Jude Law admits publicly to having cheated on Sienna Miller with the nanny of his children (he was already a dad of three children born of his relationship with his first wife, Sadie Frost). The couple tries to save their relationship but separated finally in November 2006, Sienna Miller has also maintained an extramarital relationship with Daniel Craig…

Four years later, Sienna and Jude are given a second chance. “We had to do it. A huge part of my life and hers was very poorly finished. When something ends well, it is important, if you have the possibility to go back and revisit to close the chapter and open a new page. This experience was a very healthy, very cathartic”, it was explained to her, in 2014, in an interview.

Sienna Miller just to know the great success

Three years later, in 2009, Sienna Miller truly reveals to the world in interpreting Ana Lewis in the blockbuster G. I. Joe : The Awakening of the Cobra. Since then, the british actress is happy with supporting roles in films, or television films, hit like American Sniper where she plays the wife of Bradley Cooper or The Loudest Voice with Naomi Watts. At the same time, Sienna Miller is still the face of the fragrances of Hugo Boss brand, since the early 2000s. Since 2016, it is sharing the life of Bennett Miller, a filmmaker who has directed in Foxcatcher.

