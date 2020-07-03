Sierra McCormick, the revelation of The Big night

Accustomed to series and movies aimed at the younger, she is 22 years old in his first major role in this work of science – fiction. Of the meeting.

What was your first reaction when you discover the stage The Big night ?

Sierra McCormick : I could not believe to have a gold nugget between his hands. Honestly, I don’t have all day scenarios of this type with a character as strong as this operator of this small american city of the 50 faces of the paranormal phenomena. And then, from the beginning, the vision of the director Andrew Patterson was also clear that precise. One could visualize what would be the atmosphere of the film. In summary, I was willing to do everything in my power to become Fay, this girl is so endearing with his enthusiasm, his charm, his lack of sincerity.

How did the casting go ?

Two of time. First a Skype session with Andrew where we talked about the film and its influences. Then, I have done tests in several scenes in the scenario where I’m shooting and that I have sent to you. I assure you that I bossés as always. And it worked !

What were these influences that Andrew Patterson has spoken to you ?

It is not necessarily the one that immediately draws attention when you see The Big night but I have immediately spoken. There was, for example, Irreversible – a movie that had been a shock when I discovered-by the relationship of the film with his characters that one follows and loses and then find better the loose. But also The Men of the President for this idea of two researchers who are trying to find information.

Once selected, how have you built your character ?

Based on your energy and your optimism. And especially my younger sister, who has much in common with her. But this preparation was also very technical. Learn how to use a standard of the years of having the gesture precise and safe connection and disconnection of the connectors, once on the plateau. And then find out the string of this text is so rich that they say the great dialogues of Andrew at the required rate and with the essential natural

Has started very young in order to make this work. That is what they are pushed ?

The movies have always played a vital role in my life. I remember, for example, of the surprise that was for me the discovery-to-8 years of the director’s cut of Blade runner. This movie has built up my taste of the audience for science fiction or film noir. But the idea of doing a day a trade was miles away from me. I was born in North Carolina and my parents were not at all in the industry. 8 years of age, I took my first theater class. I felt very comfortable on the stage, to experience things, to free me of a certain hyperactivity, to channel my energy. And my teacher said to my mother that I should try her luck in Los Angeles. We live in Palm Springs and my mother agreed, but the agreement was clear : OK to a hearing, and only one, but if not, it aborts. And I had the opportunity to have success…

What are your memories of that first time ?

It was in 2007 for the series For better and for worse. I was 10 years old. A very small role. At this age everything seems gigantic in a tray. So I had fun enormously, and I felt no particular pressure. I spoke as I would have spoken in life. I also had the opportunity to have a film director very attentive, took care of me and made me a lot of questions. It was the perfect gateway

It has led him to work as soon regularly in the small as in the big screen with projects primarily aimed at a young audience (Hannah Montana, Ramona and Beezus next to Selena Gomez…) but The Big night the mark of a true rest in your trip. You feel it as well ?

Every time I choose a role, I try to go to places that I have not yet explored, but I don’t think much in terms of image or how I may be perceived. The Big night offered me a chance to explore something new : playing in a period film to disappear behind a character miles away from me. And as such, is in effect, you’re right, a time of balancing in my way. You motivate me to tighten my choices down to the things that I am passionate about truth.

