Signing of Lautaro to Barcelona is to materialize, explained his agent

Yes is option! Sergio ‘Mouse’ Záraterepresentative Lautaro Martinez, revealed that the player of the Inter it is close to finalize his transfer with the Barcelona.

In an interview with the ‘Last Word Fox Sports‘, the agent of the argentine pointed out that the interest of both parties, plus the plus of being able to play with Messi, are the perfect formula for the realization of the signing.

“It is a possibility very big. Is a great player, great player, does not have a ceiling that kid.

“They are the bosses, which decides the player. While Leo (Messi) there, I think that you have a little more chance of wanting to go to the side of the greatest of all”, he explained.

Finally, Sergio ‘Mouse’ Zárate revealed that despite the fact that the Inter have planned to maintain a long-term relationship with Lautaro Martinezin the end , the ‘Market’ is the one in charge.

“They can want all they want, but after the boss is the market, as always, and these monsters of Europe, when they want a player, they go with everything,” he said.

