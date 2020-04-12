Signings Europe: Harry Kane on sale for 227 million in Tottenham

Editorial Mediotiempo

If the Real Madrid or Manchester United maintain their interest in the star of Tottenham, Harry Kane, they’re going to have to ask you the most expensive footballer of all time because they will have to pay the “modest” amount of ¡€227 million!

The Daily Mail of England revealed that Daniel Levy, chairman of Spurs, is considering sell to “HurriKane”both by the financial crisis due to the pandemic of Covid-19 as per the huge debt that has the club by the construction of its stadium and for transfers recent.

The sale of Kane, who exceed 222 mde paid at the time the PSG by Neymar, reducing a little those debts, especially in times of crisis where the clubs have had to reduce salaries in different forms, although it looks unlikely that any club to disburse such amount due to the uncertainty of the global economy.

In addition, Kane has already said that although he loves the Spurs if Tottenham do not win titles, he is willing to leavebecause your illusion is to get championships.

It should be remembered that the Tottenham was Runner-up in the Champions league in the last season of the hand of Mauricio Pochettino, but the bad results in the present made that Jose Mourinho came to the bench.