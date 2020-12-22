Simon Cowell already walks 10,000 steps a day, after an accident in August

The producer is already recovering from his health problem, after the surgery he underwent after falling off his electric bicycle …

Sinitta, Simon Cowell’s close friend, has revealed that the music and television mogul is making an impressive recovery, after breaking his back in an accident with his new electric bike in August.

The artist, who also had a love affair with Simon in the past, said the 61-year-old producer now walks 8km a day amid his continued recovery.

She told The Sun newspaper: “Simon has worked hard on his recovery and told me that he walks 10,000 steps a day, that’s about 8km, much more than before the accident. It has one of those clocks that measure every step. “

“He is still receiving a lot of physical therapy, seeing great doctors, and doing pool work without weight-bearing, especially for spinal injuries. Simon has really taken care of himself. Lauren and her team have taken great care of him and he is being sensible, ”commented the singer.