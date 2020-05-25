Simon Pegg is seen well in the role of Dengar

We looked forward to season 2 The Mandalorianthe series is inspired by the rich universe of Star Wars the first season is available on Disney+ has attracted fans from the month of November. The actor Simon Pegg (Star Wars : The Awakening of the Force ; Star Trek ; Shaun of the Dead) would like to join the cast of the series in the role of a bounty hunter that is well known…

The Mandalorian : Simon Pegg will-t-it Dengar ?

According to the creator of The Mandalorianthe series will welcome many of the characters iconic of the universe created by George Lucas in 1977. It will include Boba Fett in the season 2, played by Temuera Morrison. As well, Simon Pegg would be well-interpreted his faithful companion Dengar. The british actor has already taken part in the adventure Star Wars in 2015 when J. J. Abrams was chosen to embody the smuggler Unkar Rather in The Awakening of the Force. In addition, Simon Pegg has lent his voice to Dengar in the original version of The Clone Wars. In short, it would be rather logical to see him in the role of this bounty hunter in The Mandalorian. All the more that actress Katee Sackoff will play Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorianshe duplicated the character in the original version of the animated series The Clone Wars. He has expressed his desire to join the cast of the series during an interview with Collider.

“I have already said many times, but really, if Taika and Favreau decided to bring Dengar in The Mandaloria, well I have a little experience in the past, since I’ve doubled in Star Wars : Battlefront and The Clone Wars. I say that, I say nothing. “

Remains to be seen if Dengar will make its appearance in The Mandalorian or not, and if Jon Favreau has heard the wish of Simon Pegg ! But we, we keep our fingers crossed.