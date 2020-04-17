Simone Biles has risen to the challenge of the pear to a whole other level

Actors Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal were first brought to the challenge of the t-shirts reversed viral after Holland had put a shirt while doing handstands, has shared a video featuring the other the challenge of trying, and Gyllenhaal has accepted. It is a feat quite impressive, which was then outdone by the olympian Lolo Jones, who has not only met the challenge but has put in two t-shirts inside out and in between two sips of wine.

Naturally, then, this challenge intensifies as people begin to distance themselves socially and stay inside when possible, the superstar Simone Biles took it to a whole other level, as do the GOAT.

Forget the t-shirt. Biles – one of the countless athletes from around the world affected by the postponement of the Tokyo olympic Games of 2020 in the next summer – has made the poirier extended while removing a pair of sweat pants and offered of how hilarious a small comment as she was battling with this return match.

With a movement that, apparently, only she could perform, we did not expect anything less. She is brilliant in everything. And surprisingly, in the responses to the video of Biles, some people are trying.

During this time, others – including Ryan Reynolds, who was the first to challenge the Dutch – don’t want anything to do with it.

.