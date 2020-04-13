Simone Bill surprises the world with a challenge in networks

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

The young gymnast us Simone Days was a challenge through their social networks where it displays your strength, balance, and agilityleaving surprised several of his followers.

The challenge is to stand on the hands and removed the pants using only your feet, maintaining your balance at all times in order not to fall when you try to do it, as did the athlete in 23 years.

Many of the followers of the olympic champion in Rio 2016 and five times champion of the world rated the challenge as impossibleor that can only be done by another athlete with the conditions of Days.

Currently the video has over 10 million views and so far no other athlete has managed to replicate what has been done by Simone.

