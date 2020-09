VIDEO GAME INFORMATION

Sine Mora Ex Lover is a side-scrolling shoot ’em up that gives an one-of-a-kind difficulty, where time is the supreme variable. Mixing traditional shooter perceptiveness with modern discussion, Sine Mora is a lovely shoot ’em up providing both a Story Mode that weaves an outrageous story as well as an Arcade Mode that gives deep, pleasing gameplay to test followers of the style. The tale setting can be likewise played in regional co-op setting.

Download Now