Sinead O’connor and Conor McGregor, competing ideologies of the coronavirus irish

Conor McGregor and Sinead O’connor are two of the icons of the most globally recognized of Ireland.

At UFC 189 in July 2015, the two have collaborated on a moment in history of MMA. Then he went out for his fight against Chad Mendes, O’connor has welcomed McGregor in the cage in the middle of “Foggy Dew”, the song release iconic of the fighting irish, in person at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In the middle of her journey, McGregor turned and saluted O’connor, who sang on a platform above the audience.

On Wednesday, the tone shared by the two was not as warm. In an exchange heated on Twitter, McGregor and O’connor clashed on immigration regarding the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The conversation began when O’connor has apparently made an exception, with a tweet from McGregor. In the tweet, McGregor has encouraged the native irish to fill 1 500 agricultural jobs in the country.

A line of McGregor – “The fact of flying with 1 500 people from the outside world, at this stage, will break the chains of any command” – seemed to have echoed O’connor, who has tweeted a series of responses to McGregor.

The answers varied in specific terms, but blamed largely McGregor, of promoting racism and xenophobia. At a given time:

Finally, McGregor responded. He denied the charges of racism O’connor, and stated that all travel had to be interrupted. O’connor has responded and the back-and-forth began.

In his closing remarks (for the moment), McGregor has published a tweet in gaelic:

“Nto déan mearbhall ar a ghnó na troda the réaltacht, Sinead,” wrote McGregor. “Tá brón orm má chiontaítear e.”

Translation? (via online translator)

“Do not confuse the struggle, and the reality, Sinead.

I’m sorry.”

O’connor has published another tweet follow-up, without label McGregor. However, the context revolved around the same problem.

Since the pandemic of sars coronavirus has become a global problem, McGregor is an ardent defender of the safety measures. Over the past few weeks, McGregor has used social media to promote dozens of security measures, including social distancing, quarantine, etc

.