Singapore recorded a record high of 942 new cases

Foreign workers are seen outside their dorm at Cochrane Lodge I, which has been declared a zone of isolation 16 April 2020 in Singapore. The government of Singapore reported a record high of 447 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) April 15, in which 404 cases related to the dormitories of foreign workers, bringing the total in the country to 3699. Suhaimi Abdullah | Getty Images

This is the blog live from CNBC covering all the latest news on the outbreak of coronavirus. This blog will be updated throughout the day as new. World cases: more than 2.3 million

Death in the world: at least 159 500

Most of the reported cases: United States (732 197), Spain (191 726), Italy (175 925), France (149 of 149) and Germany (143 342). The above data have been compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, 9: 14, Beijing time. All hours below are Beijing time.

9: 33: South Korea reported the first increase in a number of new cases for the first time in 2 months

On Sunday, South Korea has reported 8 new cases of Covid-19, according to data Centres koreans control and prevention of diseases. This is the first increase in daily turnover for the first time in two months, according to Reuters. This brings the total number of cases reported 10 661 in the country. Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the country, at 234. – Joanna Tan

9: 11: Singapore recorded a record high of 942 cases

Singapore has added 942 new cases of coronavirus at noon on the 18th of April, bringing the total number of cases in the city-state to 5 992. It was the largest number of cases recorded in a single day for the nation of South-East Asia. Among the infected people, 4 162 came from dormitories housing foreign workers, according to data from the ministry of Health. The men are usually from other asian countries and most of them work in the construction sector. The country has reported 11 deaths related to Covid-19. Since 7 April, Singapore made the subject of new measures of "circuit breaker" aimed at reducing the transmissions. These measures include the closing of schools and travel restrictions, except for the essential questions and urgent matters, including the purchase of food and grocery, looking for a urgent medical assistance, and the exercise of the distances safe. – Joanna Tan

All times below are in eastern time.

17h52: Trump says that the Texas and Vermont will begin to reopen Monday

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Texas and Vermont would allow the reopening of some businesses Monday, while respecting the precautions linked to the coronavirus and that Montana would begin to lift the restrictions on Friday. "We continue to see a number of positive signs indicating that the virus has reached its peak," said Trump to the journalists at a press conference daily. Some of the governors of the States, however, have warned that they would not prematurely re-open their economies as there would be more tests. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, said Friday that some retailers would be able to resume the service "to go", or the pick-up and delivery, and that the restrictions on elective surgeries would be relaxed. The State parks will re-open on Monday for visitors wearing facial masks, with a social distance required, reported the Dallas Morning News. Governor Phil Scott of Vermont has announced that in some industries from professional services to low-contact, companies could bring back two people at work from Monday. The property management companies, and construction can also work with teams of two people, according to the order of the governor, according to the VT Digger. The governor of Montana, Steve Bullock, said Friday that his state would begin to open next week, but has not provided details. –The Associated Press and Tucker Higgins

15 h 40: Israel is preparing to relax some of the restrictions of the lock

Israel will gradually ease its lock against the coronavirus from Sunday, leaving some businesses to reopen and relaxation of restrictions of movement after a slowdown in infection rates, said Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The authorities have progressively tightened with a locking part, imposed on 14 march, closing offices, closing schools and ordering people to stay mainly at home. The measures have hit the israeli economy, forced many businesses to close and pushed unemployment above 25%. But in remarks on television, Netanyahu said that Israel “had managed to (its) mission until now,” in the fight against the pandemic, and pointed out that the restrictions had “a proven track record in a downturn” rates of infection. Israel reported at least 164 deaths and nearly 13 300 cases of COVID-19, Saturday night. However, infection rates have generally decreased over the past two weeks, according to data from the israeli ministry of Health. –Reuters

