Singer Bebe Rexha invites you for a perfect night at home

In normal times, Bebe Rexha has not the time to be bored : between collabs with the greatest, of Nicki Minaj to Lil Wayne, writing songs for Rihanna and Selena Gomez, and the preparation of his own music, which has also been nominated for Grammy Awards. So how does it their time during confinement ? In concocting his dishes Albanian favorite with his partner of forty – his brother, Flo Rexha – and dressing her dog Bear, of course.

“This is an unusual period, but he must not let ourselves fall into a negative spiral“she said, offering to Vogue a guided tour for a perfect evening at home. During this episode, Bebe Rexha a review of its fabulous sunglasses, presents its extensive collection of T-shirts of famous bands, pushes the song, and shows his objects from the collection of the music industry (including her first VMA). “The quarantine has allowed me to move closer to my family“, she says. “I told them that I wanted that is called on Zoom all 15 every Sunday and that I didn’t want it to stop !”

Play the video to visit the house of the pop star in Los Angeles, listen to his advice for a containment benevolent, and poking his mom’s recipe of a dish typical Albanian.

Home Bebe Rexha Los Angeles