Singer Bebe Rexha, size 40, considered to be “too big” by the designers

The american singer Bebe Rexha, who wears size 40, pushed a rant against several designers who refused to dress for the ceremony of the Grammys because she was ” too big “.

“My team has contacted many of the designers and many of them do not want me to dress because I’m too big,” said the New-Yorker on his Twitter account.

At 29 years of age, Bebe Rexha is named in the category of best new artist, one of the four major categories of the Grammy Awards, awards of american industry of the disc, in which the ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on 10 February.

Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style gold my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!!! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY pic.twitter.com/0nqdjXf0Dw — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) January 21, 2019

“If a size 38-40 is too big, well, I don’t want to wear your fucking dresses “, commented the singer, the title of which is ” Meant to Be “, which reached the second place record sales in the United States, has earned him another nomination, in the category of best duo country.

“You say that all women who are 40 or more are not beautiful and cannot wear your dresses “, she continued.

"If you don't like my dress style or my music, it's a thing," she wrote, also on Twitter. "But don't tell me that you can't dress someone who does not have a size dummy. "

“We are beautiful regardless of our size ! Small or large ! “, said the singer to the blonde peroxydée. “And my ass size 40 will come when even the Grammys. “

According to a study by the firm Plunkett Research published in 2018, 68 % of american women are above the 44.

After its exit inflamed, the singer has received several expressions of support, including designer Christian Siriano, who has offered her services, recalling that he had already dressed Bebe Rexha on several occasions.

Christian Siriano, who is among the first fashion designers to have scrolls of the models “large size” on the catwalks of New York Fashion Week had already been talk about him coming to the rescue of the actress Leslie Jones, in 2016.