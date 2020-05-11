Singer Betty Wright has died at the age of 66 years

It was a source of inspiration for many artists. This Sunday, may 10, Betty Wright has died at the age of 66 years in Florida. The sad news was announced by his niece on Twitter, as relayed by the following the site TMZ. The causes of his death have not been communicated.

On may 3, the singer Chaka Khan had posted an alarming message about the health of Betty Wright. “I appeal to all of your prayers. My beloved dear sister Betty Wright is in need of all your prayers“, she wrote then. Betty Wright was a figure important to the soul music and R&B. In 1975, she received a Grammy Award for the title Where Is The Love. Other of his titles have become real tubes, as Tonight Is The Night or No Pain (No Gain).

Betty Wright has inspired many artists such as Mary J. Blide or Joss Stone, and has worked as a professor of singing with Jennifer Lopez and Lil Wayne. In recent years, it had appeared in collaborations with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross or Kendrick Lamar. In the course of his life, Betty Wright had faced the death of one of his four sons in 2005, shot and killed.

Aurélien Left-Handed