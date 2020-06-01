Singer Faith Evans arrested for domestic violence on her husband

Sunday, 31 may, TMZ revealed that singer Faith Evans was arrested earlier in the week and charged with domestic violence after an argument with her husband, DJ Stevie J.

Faith Evans is going to face justice. Sunday, may 31, TMZ has revealed that the singer and widow of Notorious B. I. G had been arrested earlier in the week for domestic violence on her husband, the DJ Stevie J. It was during an argument that police officers were called to the couple’s home in Los Angeles, after a person has contacted the authorities. A dispute, a couple who seems to have quickly degenerated, as the police found marks of scratches on the face of Stevie Jattributed to Faith Evans.

The singer was subsequently indicted for domestic violence and placed in detention. It is finally releasing on the same day, after having paid her deposit, accurate TMZ. For the past several months, rumours were rife about the relationship of Faith Evans and Stevie J, who were married in 2018. A marriage that seems to be flagging, even if the couple strives to deny any tension between them. While they do follow each other on social media since several months, Stevie J has also unveiled cryptic messages on Twitter, spotted by TMZas “All that glitters is not gold” or “you can fall many times, and you put it in the right way”.

Faith Evans scans the rumors of tensions on Instagram

Before marrying Stevie J, Faith Evans has been the companion and the wife of the deceased Notorious B. I. G, real name Christopher Wallace. They were still legally married, but separated, when the rapper was murdered on march 9 1997 in Los Angeles. Together they had a son, Christopher, Jr., that is now 23 years old. Of his side to sweep the rumours of tensions with her husband, the singer, 46-year-old regularly posts on Instagram pictures of her and Stevie Jobviously accomplices and lovers.

