singer Jennifer Lopez is living well in confinement, but his delayed marriage

Any door to believe that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were planning to marry in the months that follow. Engaged in march 2019, the couple has since remained discreet regarding the preparations for the ceremony.

But during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer admitted that the pandemic forced them to review their plans.

“In fact, it has somewhat affected our marriage, so we will see what will happen now, she said. It is just in limbo like the rest of the world. We’ll have to wait and see in a few months, depending on how things go.”

Anyway, Jennifer Lopez welcomes the containment with a lot of serenity. In fact, the star had not taken a vacation in ages.

“I’ve spent my time running around these past few years, it is nice to just be at home, she continued. I had planned to take a long time for me after the Super Bowl, and World of Dance, as I just finished saving, so for the moment everything is going well. After that, we can talk again in a month or two, and I might want to jump of the roof.”