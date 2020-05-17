Singer Justin Bieber reveals that he is suffering from Lyme disease

The canadian singer has announced on Instagram be suffering from this infectious disease.

“I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and in addition I also have a serious case of mononucleosis chronic, which affects my skin, my neurological functions, my energy and my health in general“wrote on his account instagram star Justin Bieber, in response to criticisms on her physique.

Details about their state of health will be made in a series of documentaries that Justin Bieber plans to post it on Youtube soon. The young singer is omnipresent on this video platform. He was the first artist to surpass the 10 billion views on Vevo, a music channel on Youtube. Justin Bieber is also very active on Twitter, where he is one of the celebrities most followed with 107 million subscribers, behind Barack Obama (111 million).

The artist of 25 years was unveiled on 4 January, his last title Yummy, which has already generated over 30 million views on Youtube, four years after his last album. Her hair is dyed pink and his jaw is, according to the media, “distorted”. Lyme disease is transmitted by the bite of ticks infected with bacteria (borreliosis). If its manifestation can be limited to a redness characteristic around the bite, it causes, in some cases, disorders are debilitating and painful, particularly neurological, articular, and muscle. “There have been difficult years, but following the right treatment to cure this incurable disease will help, and I’ll be back better than ever“says Justin Bieber.

The canadian singer has already poured out on other health problems on the social network. At the beginning of April 2019, it was revealed on Instagram to be followed for mental problems before you record a duet with the British, Ed Sheeran, the song evoking the psychological disorders. In 2017, he had interrupted a tour, explaining the want to find themselves psychologically.