Singer Katy Perry gave a knowing Smile in the video (by the year 2020 in the music)

Photo of the YouTube video of Katy Perry – Smile

The singer Katy Perry the launch of a new title, ‘Smile‘to discover the dice now on Vinyl Music TV. This new single and video of Katy Perry seduces us by its musical quality, as well as by the singular style so characteristic of the artist. We are looking forward to discover. This is the reason why we decided to, from now on, to share with you this new title of Katy Perry in the making to enter in the programming in one of our playlists in the rotation 24h/24 on Vinyl Music TV. It may very well be that ‘Smile’ become one of the key titles, see one of the tubes to the year 2020, and have had the privilege of a preview in Vinyl Music, TV France.

If you are a fan of Katy Perry and this new title, ‘Smile’, gives you the thrill, we urge you to vote for him to allow her to get closer to the first place of our ranking of the best music videos of the week, a ranking that is established according to the vote of internet users, as well as the number of views of the video clip of the week. A new ranking is established each Sunday. Has given this, the opportunity of giving their opinion in this video clip Katy Perry – Smile by leaving a comment, remove a column, or any other information that may enrich this article and to enable the largest number of better understand the musical universe of Katy Perry. Feel free to share this video with your friends, and that Katy Perry deserves to make sure that people are talking about you and to have maximum visibility. Thanks to Katy Perry, thanks for your visit, have a good listening and we hope to see you soon for new musical discoveries on Vinyl Music TV.