Singer Katy Perry reveals the title Daisies (2020 in music)

Photo credits : Capture YouTube Katy Perry

The singer Katy Perry the unveiling of a new title, ‘Daisies‘to discover dice now on Vinyl Music TV. This new single and clip of Katy Perry seduces us by its musical quality as well as by the singular style so characteristic of the artist. We are really looking forward to make you discover. This is why we decide, from now, to share with you this new title of Katy Perry in the making to enter in programming in one of our playlists in rotation 24h/24 on Vinyl Music TV. It may very well be that ‘Daisies’ will become one of the key titles, see one of the tubes to the year 2020 and you will have had the privilege of a sneak preview on our music site Vinyl Music TV.

If you’re a fan of Katy Perry and this new title, ‘Daisies’, gives you the thrill, we urge you to vote for him to enable him to get closer to the first place of our ranking of the best music videos of the week, a ranking that is established according to the vote of internet users as well as the number of views of the video clip in the week. A new ranking is established every Sunday. You have, dice this, the opportunity to give your opinion on this video clip of Katy Perry – Daisies by leaving a comment, dropping a column, or any other information that may enrich this article and enable the greatest number to better understand the musical universe of Katy Perry. Feel free to share this video with your friends, because Katy Perry deserves for sure that people are talking about it and to have the maximum visibility. Thanks to Katy Perry, thank you for your visit, have a good listening and we hope to see you soon for new musical discoveries on Vinyl Music TV.

