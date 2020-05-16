Singer Katy Perry unveiled her baby bump

On the occasion of his new music video ” Daisies “, the american artist has unveiled her belly nice and round !

Since the announcement of her pregnancy on march 5, the interpreter of “I kissed a girl“sharing many moments of her new life as a pregnant woman on the social networks. As of Monday 11 may, the singer of 35 years, revealed an excerpt from his last ultrasound, a video somewhat surprising since his daughter made him… the finger. This Thursday, may 14th, the singer has shared photos of her new video” Daisies “by revealing her baby bump at the same time. In the video, the singer is wearing a beautiful white dress and light, to the wire of the clip, the young woman shows herself naked, near a waterfall.

A marriage postponed

After four years of relationship, Orlando Bloom was finally thrown into the water ! The interpreter Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean had made his proposal of marriage on February 14, 2019, with a staging worthy of a hollywood movie. ” We land on the roof of a building [en hélicoptère]. We go down to the device and then, there is my family, my friends, and the largest amount of flowers I have ever seen. I felt like when Kanye did the same thing with the flowers to Kim, I said to myself “oh my god”. It was awesome, I love it so hard“, told Katy Perry within the radio Capital.

The couple had plans to marry in the month of June, in Japan, in front of nearly 150 guests, but it had to be postponed because of the pandemic of sars Coronavirus. “I had to reschedule my plans. I’m doing the day-to-day “has she told any relativizing on Instagram.

We wish them happiness !

Katy Perry speaks out about his depression

Video by Juliette Le Peillet