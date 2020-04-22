Singer Kelly Rowland is joining a special u.s. on coronaviruses to help the black community

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Kelly Rowland, Halle Berry and Anthony Anderson are part of a crowd of celebrities black that attack the epidemic of the coronavirus while the disease continues to affect disproportionately the minorities in the United States.

PHOTO FOLDER: singer Kelly Rowland arrives for the gala City of Hope in Santa Monica, California, United States, on October 11, 2018. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Actors and singers will participate in the television special, “Saving ourselves: a relief effort BET COVID-19”, aired on the cable channel BET on Wednesday, which aims to provide financial support, educational and community directly to the african-american community.

The first data of the american States show that African-Americans die from coronavirus at higher rates than the general population, which highlights the disparities in long-standing health and inequalities of access to medical care.

Rowland, a founding member of Destiny’s Child, which will host the event with Regina Hall and Terrence J., said that the statistics have been the beating of his heart

“We can’t ensure that something like this away our community,” she said. “I have the impression that we lived so many things. Our ancestors have lived so many things. So we need to go through something like that, ” said Rowland.

Other participants to the special broadcast on Wednesday, which include Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia.

Prior to that the us States do not impose a hard lock about a month ago, Rowland is preparing to release an album on which she worked for six years.

She has decided to drop the first single “Coffee” at the beginning of last week in the hope to bring a little escapism to people.

She said that the bells of the opening of “Coffee” back to a favorite place in Jamaica.

“I was, like, if it makes me feel this, I wonder what it would do to the other? … Women who are in this video are so entrenched in their beauty and their sexuality and they are so shameless it. I was like, yeah, we need a part of it at this time. ”

