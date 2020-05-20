Singer Mariah Carey responds to the rumors that circulate about it

The singer Mariah Carey to the Kids’ Choice Awards — WENN



Singer Mariah Carey has agreed to bend a little session Info or Intox during a recent interview relayed by

E!. The number of its whims of diva relayed by the press, the singer would have required 20 kittens and 100 doves for an event. Fake ! “I’m not all that plugged cat. I don’t even have a single cat, ” she replied.

Ditto for the replacement of the faucets of a hotel room for the other in as much gold as for the rumors that she bathes in mineral water French. “No, I bathe in the milk “, she said, calling this practice of beauty treatment.

“My mother has faced a lot of racism “

The singer has put an end to questions about his possible whims. “I don’t want to deliver all my secrets,” continued Mariah Carey, preferring to move on to more important topics. To the extent that it has made public one of its most heavy secrets, there has only been two months, namely, her struggle with bipolar disorder. Diagnosed in 2001, the disease however finds its roots in the childhood to believe the singer herself.

According to her, everything is part of his inability to accept his “mestizaje” in his younger years. “My mother has faced a lot of racism as an opera singer married to a black man “, she entrusted.

>> Also read : Mariah Carey wrote his memoirs