singer Ricky Martin “takes position”

Monday, may 25,, George Floyd, an African-American, 46 years old, died after his arrest in Minneapolis. On a video that has gone around the world, you hear him complain of not being able to breathe, while a white policeman the rest on the ground, one knee pinning her neck. Impossible to remain impassive in the face of the violence of the images and, since then, the United States inflamed : riots and protests have started in Minneapolis, before expanding to Boston, Los Angeles, Washington or New York. In the Face of the situation, Donald Trump’s threat to call in the army to stop protesters, while the celebrities around the world are standing on their side. Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Steve Carell, Barack Obama, or even Omar Sy have lent their support to the black community, while Celine Dion has launched a call disturbing, recalling that”it is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist“.

Ricky Martin is committed concretely

This Tuesday, 2 June, another artist took the floor to express his anger : Ricky Martin posted a long message on his account Instagram. While he usually uses the social network to share photos from her concerts or of her children, the singer has this time taken to deliver a message. “I think it is only responsible to take a stand and acknowledge the pain that the black community has suffered and continues to suffer. Not only today but all days, “he wrote. The singer continues by making a concrete proclamation : “So now I’m going to make a break, in the name of benevolence, in the name of social justice. I’m going to take a break because I need to know more about their struggles. Because I think I know, but I really don’t know“.

A “black Tuesday”

Ricky Martin followed up her announcement of a second post : this one is a simple black square, simply légendé hashtags “#blacklivesmatter“, “#theshowmustbepaused“and “#blacktuesday“. The artist follows an initiative by the world of american music that unites to denounce racism in the United States. In a few hours, Billie Eilish and the Rolling Stones have posted the same message, followed quickly by anonymous or stars from around the world and all the universe like Emma Watson, or, in France, Cristina Cordula.