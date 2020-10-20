Singer Rosana has shaved her head in solidarity

The singer has shaved in solidarity with one of her brothers, after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Spanish singer Rosana, who has been in Colombia for a few months, has shaved in solidarity with one of her brothers, after being diagnosed with cancer.

Rosana has been in Colombia since March, where the coronavirus pandemic surprised her, and has remained in the South American country after the health emergency. The singer received the terrible news that one of her brothers was diagnosed with cancer.

In a show of solidarity and support, Rosana decided to shave, and showing the image on the networks she wrote: “For you and with you brother”, together with the hashtags #lavidaesbonita #lavidaescomcursos # lomejorestáporllegar #llegaremosatiempo.