Single again! Lana Rhoades returns to the rodeo

Recently, Mike Majlak unveiled the reason why he ended his relationship with the beautiful former adult film actress, Lana Rhoades, because it was seen that they had a very nice relationship, however, they ended a couple of months ago.

Mike Malak confirmed that he ended his relationship with actress Lana Rhoades through a video posted on YouTube, with whom he lasted 10 months.

It should be mentioned that this has been the only relationship Majlak has been involved in for the past decade, however, unfortunately, not all relationships can stand the test of time.

I never thought I’d release a breakup video, but this one was necessary. I wanted to tell the story my way before others could tarnish what was an amazing relationship and part of my journey,” he said.

In the recording, he explained that there was no specific reason for the breakup and it was also not a matter of infidelity.

The best thing about Amara [which is her real name] is that she’s so loyal. Not once did I have to worry about her cheating on me [or] talking to other kids. It was never about other kids.”

Of course, his comment immediately managed to silence the rumors and accusations that she deceived him, for it is worth mentioning that it is often the first thing that people suspected when the breakup was heard.

It seems that Amara was obsessed with the idea of life and linear and traditional love, wanted to meet a boy, wanted to settle down, wanted to have a family, and simply live this kind of linear life.

However, while that made a lot of sense to her, it didn’t make sense to him, and it didn’t feel right to move on.

It should be noted that the breakup has been difficult for both of them, so to make things easier, they’ve been trying not to talk and keep their distance.

It’s a sad ending for one of the most beloved Internet couples of late times, but it’s certainly not bitter.